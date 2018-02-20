Heathered Towels

60 Day Trial  |  Free U.S. Shipping + Returns
The Towel bar has been raised. Wrap yourself in our ultra absorbent Towels, woven with contrasting yarns for a beautiful heathered effect.



Details

  • Made of 100% long-staple Turkish cotton.
  • Towels feature an end hem finish.
  • Machine wash cold using mild, liquid Detergent. Tumble dry low.

About Our Turkish Cotton

Loomed from superior 100% long-staple Turkish cotton at 550 grams per square meter, our Bath Collection is plush but not overly dense.

Why We're Different

The invention of the Towel is deeply rooted in Turkish culture, and the country remains the leading authority to this day. We source the finest Turkish cotton from the Aegean region to produce the best in bathroom textiles.

We are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified (16.HUS.93300, HOHENSTEIN HTTI), meaning this product surpasses the highest criterion of testing for harmful chemicals and synthetics. Learn more on the Blog.

